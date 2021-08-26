Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RailTel launches AI-based attendance for 48,000 govt schools in Assam
RailTel launches AI-based attendance for 48,000 govt schools in Assam

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Wednesday said it has implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based attendance system for 48,000 government schools across Assam.
PTI | , Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 09:46 AM IST
RailTel has completed the work of deploying an AI-based identification system for capturing attendance and management of SDMIS (Student Database Management Information System) for government schools in Assam, the company said in a statement.

"The system covers 48,000 schools in all 33 districts. RailTel has configured, customised, and deployed this AI-based identification system for capturing attendance across all the elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools," it added.

The total project value for RailTel is 19.20 crore, out of which 12 crore is a one-time cost being released post completion of the project. "The cost for maintenance of the project is 3.96 crore per year with a scope of AMC for two years in the current scope of work.

RailTel has completed this project in four months," the statement said. Talking about the project, RailTel chairman and MD Puneet Chawla said that with the pandemic rapidly changing the world, all important sectors like health and education are leaning towards cutting edge digital technologies to adapt to the new normal.

