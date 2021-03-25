Home / Education / News / Rajasthan Governor stress on need to increase representation of tribal youths
news

Rajasthan Governor stress on need to increase representation of tribal youths

Rajasthan Governor directed officials for ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations and special attention to women's health along with proper dissemination of health services in tribal areas.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given directions to do special work to increase the representation of tribal youths in engineering, medical and vocational courses and government services.

Addressing a special online review meeting on the progress of schemes and works for tribal welfare, Mishra said effective work should be done to bring the scheduled area at par with the national average in the health indicators of infant and maternal mortality, TB, anemia, malnutrition and others.

He directed officials for ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations and special attention to women's health along with proper dissemination of health services in tribal areas.

Mishra said there was a need to instill confidence in the youth of tribal areas so that they can become employer instead of employee.

For this, he added, attention should be paid to expand the skill development training centres in these areas and develop necessary facilities, according to a release.

Mishra also emphasised on expanding and improving the quality of free coaching facility being provided for the preparations of competitive examinations in tribal area so as to increase the percentage of candidates selected from there.

The governor inquired about the schemes being implemented for the development of tribal areas from district collectors of Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Chittorgarh and Udaipur.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Telangana: All degree, PG and other exams postponed due to Covid-19 surge

CBSE launches competency-based assessment framework for classes 6 to 10

Proposed IIT project to be shifted from Melauli: Goa CM

Osmania University postpones all exams, revised schedule to release soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalraj mishra
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP