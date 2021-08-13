Rajasthan schools, colleges to reopen from September 1, SOPs issued

Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutes from September 1, 2021 onwards. The schools in the state will open for classes 9 to 12 with 50 percent capacity. The state government has issued SOPs on reopening of colleges and educational institutes. The detailed SOP on schools reopening will be available soon.

School Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared the news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Taking a big decision in the interest of students today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to open schools, colleges and coaching institutes from 1st September 2021. At present, all schools from class 9 to class 12 will open with 50% capacity. The Education Department will issue a detailed guideline in this regard soon.”

As per the SOPs issued by the state government, the teachers, staff, drivers, and others of colleges and universities will have to receive thefirst dose of vaccination before reopening. The staff and teachers of other educational institutes will have to receive thefirst and second doses of vaccination before reopening. The seating arrangement of the coaching institutes and others will have only 50 percent capacity.

Usage of masks, sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing is a must in all the places. The state government has directed no physical classes for 1 to 8 and to continue with online classes till further directive.