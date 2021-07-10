Rajasthan teachers traveling by camel to teach students lacking mobile networks

Amid school being shut during the second wave of Covid-19, teachers in Rajasthan's Barmer are drawing extra efforts by taking the 'schools' to the doorsteps of students to ensure their education does not suffer during the pandemic.

By going the extra mile to help students amid the pandemic, the teachers are traveling by camel to the homes of students in desert areas or who have limited access to mobile networks.

As per the schedule, these teachers will ride thrice a day to reach their schools in the Barmer district.

Speaking to ANI, Saurav Swami, Director of Rajasthan Education Department said, "Out of 75 lakh students, many do not have mobile phones. So the state government decided that teachers will go to their homes once a week for class 1-8, and twice a week for class 9-12."

Meanwhile, the efforts of the teachers are being appreciated by the school administration as well.

Principal of Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal, Room Singh Jakhar said, "A few teachers are really working hard to ensure students get regular notes on time. A few of them are Muknaram Dhaka, Biharilal Dhaka and Birmaram Bana. We have selected 100 students to be reached."

"I salute and thank this team of teachers. This should be continued further," said Roop Singh Jhakad, Principal, Government Higher Senior School, Bhimthal.