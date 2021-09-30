Rajasthan: Winter timings to be implemented in schools from Oct 16

The Department of Education, Rajasthan said on Thursday that the winter timings in schools will be effective from October 16 instead of October 1. Through an official notification, the department has directed schools to follow summer timings till October 15.

During summer, the schools in Rajasthan run from 7.30 am till 1 pm and during winter, classes are held from 10 am to 4 pm.

The summer timings are implemented in schools from April 1 to September 30 and the winter timings are implemented from October 1 to March 31.

However, this year the summer timings have been extended for 15 days.

“Considering the current situation, the implementation of winter timings in schools has been postponed till October 15. Schools will function as per summer timings till October 15,” the Department has said in the notification, in Hindi, on September 30.