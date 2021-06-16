Rajju Bhaiya varsity to introduce NEP-based course from 2021-22 session

Students seeking admission at the Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University, in the upcoming academic session, will be able to take up a course designed in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Students will need to take a test just once at the time of their admission, they would be able to continue and complete their studies till post-graduation (PG).

A new course at the UG level has been designed in PRSU. Under this, admission to the graduate level will be through an integrated course which will enable the student to continue studying till the PG level. These courses have been approved by the Board of Studies (BoS) of the state university recently and will now be placed before the academic council (AC) and the executive council (EC) for final approval. Once approved, this will be introduced in the new academic session (2021-22), university officials said.

Also, if the student wishes, he or she will be able to leave studies in the middle and re-join at a later stage to complete the studies.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, vice-chancellor, Rajju Bhaiya State University, said, “Following the instructions of the government, the common minimum syllabus prepared by the university under the NEP-2020, is only for the graduation level at present. In this, UG courses have been made semester-based and follow the concept of multiple ‘entry and exit’ system in the larger interest of the students,” he said.

The students of the state university will also have the freedom of pursuing a Master’s programme with research in four years under this.

The UG curriculum under the new integrated course has been divided into six semesters. A student completing the first two semesters and wishing to leave would earn a certificate, while if a student wishes to leave after completing four semesters, he/she will be able to do so with a diploma, while students completing six semesters will be awarded a bachelor's degree.

On completion of four years, a 'Bachelor with Research' (Master with Research) degree will be awarded to the student while on completion of five years, one will get a Master's degree, the V-C explained.

Efforts have been made to make traditional courses also employable. Additional programmes have also been added in traditional subjects like geography, sociology, history and economics.

Under the NEP, credit and grading have been fixed for every semester. If a student leaves after completing one year of graduation and wishes to complete his course later, then based on the credit earned, he/she will be given the option to complete the course in the future.