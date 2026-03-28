New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the recent controversies surrounding the UGC equity regulations and the NCERT textbook featuring comments on judicial corruption as "avoidable." Recent UGC, NCERT controversies were avoidable: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking during a fireside chat on 'Teaching India @100' at the Times Now summit on Friday, Pradhan emphasised that the government does not endorse discrimination against anyone.

"I accept that they were avoidable, especially the way they were presented. The discussion in society on the UGC matter is sub judice and under the Supreme Court's cognisance, so I cannot comment publicly. But I would like to assure the citizens that we do not endorse victimisation against anyone.

"We have a constitutional duty to ensure that no form of discrimination takes place. This is under the cognisance of the court; as the court frames it, the government will implement the system in accordance with the Constitution," he said.

Regarding the NCERT issue, the minister mentioned that the court has provided some guidance on the matter.

" It has been said that a well-monitored chapter will be added under its supervision, and we are engaged in that work. A committee has also been formed-a three-member committee under the leadership of Justice Indu Malhotra, along with a former attorney general of India and a reputed educationist.

"The court had also asked for the inclusion of Bhopal Law Academy. All this work is ongoing, and the chapter is being prepared. It will be placed before the court and added accordingly," Pradhan said.

Earlier this month, the NCERT issued a public apology for including a chapter on judicial corruption in a textbook that had drawn criticism from the Supreme Court, and announced that the entire textbook would be withdrawn.

The social science textbook for Class 8 stated that corruption, a massive backlog of cases and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

The UGC Regulations, 2026, which were notified in January 2026 to curb discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC students, were stayed by the Supreme Court. They mandated Equal Opportunity Cells, 24/7 helplines, and strict complaint redressal timelines, but faced controversy for allegedly being vague and unfair to general category students, leading to calls for redrafting.

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