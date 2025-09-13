Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Registrations open for CET-2025 to coach Delhi govt school students for competitive exams

PTI |
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 09:50 am IST

Delhi government has opened registrations for the CET-2025 to provide coaching to government school students for top competitive exams. 

Delhi government has opened registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission to provide coaching to government school students for top competitive exams, officials said on Friday.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the entrance tests will be held between October 12 and October 26 at government schools across Delhi.

The scheme will help students prepare for competitive entrance exams, including JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG), the circular stated.

Under the scheme, a total of 2,200 seats will be available across various courses. Of these, 50 seats are reserved for girls in each of the JEE, NEET, CLAT and CA foundation exams, it stated.

CUET will have 1,000 seats, with 150 seats reserved for girls. The coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions in Delhi, covering course fees, study material, and test papers, it said.

Students from class 11 are eligible for JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation entrance preparation, while those from class 12 in all streams can apply for CUET coaching, it reads.

The registration will remain open from September 11 to September 30.

Students can only register for one course and are not allowed to change their course once registered. Admit cards will be available two days before the exam date, it said.

The DoE will generate roll numbers and assign examination centres five days before the scheduled exam. Selected students will be called for counselling sessions where they can choose their preferred coaching institute, it stated.

