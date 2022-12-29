Reliance Foundation announces 5000 UG, 100 PG scholarships for 2022-23

Reliance Foundation has announced 5000 UG and 100 PG scholarships for 2022-23 on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder - Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited. The Foundation will also award 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years for students pursuing higher education in India.

As per the press statement released by the Foundation, for the academic year 2022-23, the Foundation will be awarding up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 2 lakh and up to 100 merit based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 6 lakh, both for the entire duration of study. Students can apply for the scholarships till February 14, 2023.

Along with the scholarship, the Foundation will also provide opportunity to the scholars to be alumni network and an enabling support system.

Students enrolled in first year UG program or PG program whose household income is less than ₹15 lakh can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit, according to the press release.

