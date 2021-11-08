Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 in Puducherry put off

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday announced that the reopening of schools, both government and privately managed, has been put off in view of incessant rains in the Union Territory.

He said in a release after holding discussions with the officials of Department of Education that the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8.

The government would soon announce a fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes.

Namassivayam said holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9. The government had announced a few days ago that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 tomorrow. But the incessant rain has necessitated the postponement of the reopening date.

"Fresh date would be decided and announced soon," he said in the release.

