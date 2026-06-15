Kohima, The RMSA Teachers 2016 batch on Monday urged the Nagaland government to immediately implement the pay scale directed by the courts, alleging that despite exhausting all legal remedies, the administration has failed to comply with the judgment even after four years.

RMSA 2016 teachers urge Nagaland govt to implement pay scale as directed by courts

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Addressing a press conference here, RMSA 2016 batch spokesperson Renbemo L Patton said the teachers secured a favourable judgment from the high court on March 16, 2022, directing the state government to grant them a pay scale of ₹9,300-34,800 with a grade pay of ₹4,200 per month.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan teachers are secondary school educators whose positions were created under the Centre's flagship RMSA scheme.

He noted that the government subsequently challenged the judgment before the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition , which was dismissed on May 22, 2025. A review petition filed thereafter was also dismissed on January 15 this year.

Patton said the teachers had suspended a three-week agitation last year after receiving a written assurance from the government on September 11, stating that the pay scale would be implemented immediately after the review petition was dismissed.

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{{^usCountry}} "More than five months have passed since the dismissal of the review petition, but the government has still not complied with the court's directive," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "More than five months have passed since the dismissal of the review petition, but the government has still not complied with the court's directive," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Patton, the government had sought further legal opinion from the Advocate General, who reportedly advised that all legal remedies had been exhausted and that the state was now required to comply with the judgment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Patton, the government had sought further legal opinion from the Advocate General, who reportedly advised that all legal remedies had been exhausted and that the state was now required to comply with the judgment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He expressed concern that the matter had again been referred to the Cabinet, which was allegedly examining possible anomalies in a case that had already been settled by the courts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed concern that the matter had again been referred to the Cabinet, which was allegedly examining possible anomalies in a case that had already been settled by the courts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are not asking for anything beyond what has already been granted by the Supreme Court. We are only seeking the implementation of our rightful dues," he said, appealing to the government to avoid further confrontation by complying with the court order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are not asking for anything beyond what has already been granted by the Supreme Court. We are only seeking the implementation of our rightful dues," he said, appealing to the government to avoid further confrontation by complying with the court order. {{/usCountry}}

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RMSA 2016 batch president Imlitemjen reiterated that both the high court and the Supreme Court had upheld the teachers' claim for the pay scale.

He stated that the departments concerned, including finance and personnel and administrative reforms , had reportedly given their concurrence before the matter was forwarded to the Cabinet.

He added that although two Cabinet meetings had reportedly discussed the issue, no decision regarding implementation had been communicated so far.

"We have served the education sector with sincerity for more than 10 years, yet we have spent nearly seven years pursuing justice through the courts. We request the government to honour the judgment and address our long-pending grievance," he said.

Asked whether the teachers would set a deadline for the government, Imlitemjen said no final decision had been taken but that discussions were ongoing and a decision could be made soon.

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Responding to concerns that any future agitation could affect students and examinations, the teachers said they had not yet decided on any course of action and were seeking to avoid disruption.

However, they cautioned that continued delays could adversely affect the academic environment, especially with the first phase examinations for classes 8 and 9 scheduled to begin on June 24.

The teachers also claimed that they had not received salaries for the past two months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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