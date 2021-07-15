Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / School innovation ambassador training program for 50,000 teachers to be launched
news

School innovation ambassador training program for 50,000 teachers to be launched

With a vision to train school leaders on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, and idea generation, the government will launch a School Innovation Ambassador Training Program tomorrow, July 16.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
School innovation ambassador training program for 50,000 teachers to be launched(Representational Image)

With a vision to train school leaders on innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, design thinking, product development, and idea generation, the government will launch a School Innovation Ambassador Training Program tomorrow, July 16.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will launch the program which will be imparted, in online mode, in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"These modules will be offered free of cost to all the selected school teachers. Upon successful completion of the trainings, these trained teachers shall be designated as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. More than 10,000 schools have nominated 5 teachers from their school to participate in this training program. The training will be provided to the teachers in phased manner," the CBSE has said.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education; Anita Karwal, Secretary, School Education; Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE; Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE; Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Education Ministry, Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE will also be present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
TRENDING NEWS

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP