Schools closed in Uttarkashi after red alert issued for heavy rain on Oct 18
Schools closed in Uttarkashi after red alert issued for heavy rain on Oct 18

The Uttarakhand Government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18.
Schools closed in Uttarkashi after red alert issued for heavy rain on Oct 18 (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:26 PM IST
ANI | , Dehradun

Earlier yesterday, IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO.

"In view of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about the situation in the state from the Chief Secretary. CM directed that police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other concerned personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route," the CMO informed.

Uttarkashi District Magistrat, Mayur Dikshit, said, " All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning." 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
