Schools, coaching centres closed in Leh till April 30 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday ordered closure of all government and private schools along with coaching centres till April 30.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The order was issued by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, chairman, district disaster management authority, warning that any violation of the directions will invite strict action under relevant sections of law.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file)

The order was issued by Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, chairman, district disaster management authority, warning that any violation of the directions will invite strict action under relevant sections of law.

“All (Govt/Private) schools including residential hostels/schools in Leh district shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students of all classes up to and including class 12 with immediate effect till April 30,” the order read.

It said all institutions imparting in-person coaching or tuition to the students will also remain closed till April 30.

However, the order said online classes and e-learning will be encouraged with strict adherence of all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Suse, who is also deputy commissioner Leh, said the decision to order the closure of schools was taken due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the district and in the interest of public health and safety.

Ladakh recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the virus case count in the Union territory to 11,709, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

The detection of the new cases -- 236 in Leh and nine in Kargil -- during the past 24 hours, raised the number of active cases to 1,363, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, Ladakh said.

