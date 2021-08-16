Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh from today

Witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, schools across the state re-opened for classes 9 to 12 from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, schools across the state re-opened for classes 9 to 12 from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, Anvita Verma Incharge of Lucknow city Montessori School's senior section said, "Our session started but due to lockdown, the schools were closed again. For this, we are following the Covid protocols. At the entrance gate, there is thermal scanning. Sanitizers have been put on every floor. Mask is compulsory for students and teachers and staff members as well. Social distance is being followed properly."

"In the sitting arrangement also we are maintaining the social distancing," she added.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a mandate to re-open schools in Uttar Pradesh with 50 per cent attendance on August 2.

"Intermediate Schools in the state to re-open from 16th August with 50% capacity. Colleges and universities to reopen from 1st September. The state government gives instructions to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from 5th August," the order read.

