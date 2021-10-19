Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools in Goa reopen for classes 9 to 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place
news

Schools in Goa reopen for classes 9 to 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place

Schools in Goa reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 from Monday with all the COVID-19 norms and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.
Schools in Goa reopen for classes 9 to 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place(PTI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
ANI | , Panaji

Speaking to ANI, Surekha Kelkar, the principal of a private school in Santa Cruz area of Goa said that the school is taking all measures to protect the students from virus.

"We have deployed staff to ensure that SOPs are in place. Proper sanitisation is being done. Currently, we are only conducting offline exams for classes 11 and 12. We have ensured that there is a time gap between exams for both classes."

"We utilise the time gap to sanitise the classrooms. At the entrance, we have sanitisation and temperature checks. Separate arrangements are in place for those who are showing symptoms like fever etc. Social distancing is being maintained by ensuring that only one student occupies a bench. Children drop their answer sheets inside boxes to ensure contactless submission. We have not started classes yet," she added.

Vilas Satarkar, the Headmaster of a private school in the Bambolim area of Goa also told ANI that SOPs are in place and it is being ensured that overcrowding is not done outside the campus by parents and social distancing is followed during the classes as well.

"Majority of our teachers are vaccinated," he added.

The Goa Government on Friday permitted the schools in the state to reopen for physical classes for 9th to 12th standard from October 18 with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

As per the order, the physical classes will be resumed with COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs like mandatory wearing of face masks, regular temperature checks and sanitisation at the entry gates of institutions. Even the staff should undergo temperature checks before entry, it added.

The order further stated that the department has asked managements and heads of educational institutions to take a decision, by considering the available infrastructure and local conditions. "Schools may, if required, initially follow a hybrid mode of teaching, that is, online as well as offline classes," said the order. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
goa schools reopening
