Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Schools in Haryana reopen for Classes 9 to 12
news

Schools in Haryana reopen for Classes 9 to 12

Schools in Haryana reopened after almost three months only for Classes 9 to 12 on Friday amid strict COVID-19 protocols.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Educational institutes in the state were closed for physical teaching in April when COVID-19 cases were on a rise.(Ravindra Joshi/HT File)

Schools in Haryana reopened after almost three months only for Classes 9 to 12 on Friday amid strict COVID-19 protocols, with many students saying online education, although necessitated by the pandemic, is not a substitute to classroom teaching.

The students also expressed happiness at being able to return to school after a gap of nearly three months. Educational institutes in the state were closed for physical teaching in April when COVID-19 cases were on a rise.

However, with coronavirus cases in the state recently showing a declining trend, the Haryana government last week announced reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12, saying students will be allowed to rejoin physical classes only with written permissions from parents.

However, it has not made it mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are continuing, officials said.

Students of classes 6 to 8 will also be able to attend school from July 23 as the state government has decided to open the institutions in a phased manner, an official spokesperson had said earlier.

The students, meanwhile, said they were happy to be back in school.

“While in the pandemic, online education was being imparted, but there can be no substitute to physical classes. We are immensely happy to be back to our school where we can freely interact with our teachers, ask as many questions and clear our doubts. Besides, one feels happy to meet our friends after a long time," a Class 9 student told reporters at a government school in Sonipat.

Another student in Gurgaon said, "We are happy that schools have resumed. Individual attention is given in a physical classroom environment while online education has its limitations. Also, the internet connectivity is not good on occasions which causes problems while using mobile or desktop for long hours causes eye strain to many."

Many teachers also said they were happy to see their students back in school after a long time.

"Teaching in a physical classroom is always easy. Moreover, there are some subjects where students are able to comprehend better in a regular classroom environment... We hope the Covid situation improves as the past more than a year has been quite tough for students as well as teachers," a teacher of a Gurgaon school said.

Detailed guidelines and SOP have been issued by the state education department which the schools need to follow.

While school timings have been curtailed, only one student now is allowed to sit on a desk, and sharing food or stationery items is prohibited. A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students, and desk will bear name tags of students where they have to sit, according to the guidelines.

Thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of students is to be done at the entrance of the school. Masks are to be checked, and provisions have to be made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover, the officials said.

To ensure social distancing, schools will function only at 50 per cent student strength at a given time, and students will be called on rotation, they added. PTI SUN IJT IJT

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
schools reopening haryana haryana schools covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

Eatery creates world’s most expensive French fries dish garnished with gold dust
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP