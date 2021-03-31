Schools in Ladakh resume classes for Standard 6 to 9

Schools in Ladakh reopened for Class 6 to Class 9 on Tuesday, after almost a year of remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ladakh Public School administration said that classes have resumed following all COVID-19 guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with only 50 per cent occupancy in each class.

A school staff of Ladakh Public School said, "I thank Union Territory administration and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for taking this decision of reopening classes from 6 to 9. Class 10 were already reopened."

"We are following the COVID-19 SOPs. Only one student will be sitting on one bench. We have also decided to conduct classes on alternate days for students, for instance, if a class has 30 students fifteen will be called to attend class one day and fifteen on the next day," he further said.

"We have set up wash points at many places with hand wash, sanitisers and we are sanitising classes each day. 2 machines have been set up for thermal screening and every morning we remind students on sanitising, wearing masks and following social distancing," he said.

"Parents were very happy on sending students to classes and we are also getting consent from students with the signature of their parents," he added.

Stanzin Nordon a student of class 9 said, "From today onwards our schools have reopened, I'm very happy to come to school, Our schools are following all the COVID-19 SOPs. There were lots of problem in our studies during the lockdown, many places have network connectivity issues. Everyone feels very happy now."