Schools in Pondy to reopen on Nov 8 for classes 1 to 8

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 to conduct physical classes for students of grade 1 to 8.

The Minister told reporters after holding discussions with officials of the Education department that with the incidence of COVID 19 cases having come down in the Union Territory, it was decided to allow in-person classes in schools for grade one to eight students.

Already classes for 9 to 12 have been conducted from September 1. Namassivayam said all necessary standard operating procedures and adherence to COVID protocols would be ensured. He also clarified that attendance was not compulsory and parents' permission to send the children to schools would also be ensured.

While schools in urban areas would function from 9 a.m. to 1 pm, those in rural areas would function from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schools would work for six days -- Monday to Saturday.

The midday meal school scheme would be held in abeyance and institutions would function for half a day only. Free transport services for students would be available as in the past. Noting that 95 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, he said the remaining staff would get the jabs in the next few days.

Students of class 1, 3, 5 and 7 would have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the students of grade 2, 4, 6 and 8 would have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As attendance was not compulsory, children who do not turn up for physical classes would have online classes.

