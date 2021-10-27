Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Schools in Pondy to reopen on Nov 8 for classes 1 to 8
news

Schools in Pondy to reopen on Nov 8 for classes 1 to 8

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 to conduct physical classes for students of grade 1 to 8.
Schools in Pondy to reopen on Nov 8 for classes 1 to 8(PTI)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:31 PM IST
PTI | , Puducherry

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 to conduct physical classes for students of grade 1 to 8. 

The Minister told reporters after holding discussions with officials of the Education department that with the incidence of COVID 19 cases having come down in the Union Territory, it was decided to allow in-person classes in schools for grade one to eight students. 

Already classes for 9 to 12 have been conducted from September 1. Namassivayam said all necessary standard operating procedures and adherence to COVID protocols would be ensured. He also clarified that attendance was not compulsory and parents' permission to send the children to schools would also be ensured. 

While schools in urban areas would function from 9 a.m. to 1 pm, those in rural areas would function from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Schools would work for six days -- Monday to Saturday. 

RELATED STORIES

The midday meal school scheme would be held in abeyance and institutions would function for half a day only. Free transport services for students would be available as in the past. Noting that 95 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, he said the remaining staff would get the jabs in the next few days. 

Students of class 1, 3, 5 and 7 would have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while the students of grade 2, 4, 6 and 8 would have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As attendance was not compulsory, children who do not turn up for physical classes would have online classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pondicherry schools reopening education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools in Delhi allowed to reopen for all classes from Nov 1: Sisodia

NEET results 2021: SC hearing on re-exam for two candidates listed for today

Odisha CM releases 1.5 crore matching grant under 'Mo College Campaign'

IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale appointed Secretary, Department of Biotechnology
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP