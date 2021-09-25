Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools Reopening: Maharashtra to reopen schools for classes 5 to 12

Maharashtra government on Friday announced to reopen schools from October 4. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the reopening of schools in consultation with the task force and health department, Varsha Gaikwad, the state education minister, said.
ANI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Maharashtra government on Friday announced to reopen schools from October 4. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the reopening of schools in consultation with the task force and health department, Varsha Gaikwad, the state education minister, said.

The minister informed that the schools will be reopened in a phased manner. The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner will monitor strict standard operation procedures (SoPs).

"In rural areas classes will resume from std 5th to 12th and in urban areas from standard 8th to 12th. Local authorities have been given powers to monitor guidelines set by the government," Gaikwad said.

The Minister explained that they also aim to bring those students back who had dropped out due to their poor circumstances.

"We are also looking for those students who dropped out of school during the pandemic due to their circumstances. We have started the drive to look for those students during the first wave but it could not continue in the second. Our motive is clear, as soon as schools will be reopened we will get them back to school," she said.

Speaking further Gaikwad said that students will be facilitated with access to online and offline classes. They will come to schools only with the consent of their parents.

"The attendance will not be made compulsory for students as they will be able to receive education through both online and offline mediums and our content is available on YouTube. Students will come to schools only with the consent of their parents," Gaikwad said.

Earlier, Gaikwad had announced the reopening of the schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17, but now it has been decided to reopen them from October 4.

