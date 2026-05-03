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Scope for six new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Scope for six new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday claimed that the National Medical Commission has removed a regulation that hindered the establishment of new medical colleges in southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

Scope for six new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

He said this has created an opportunity to open six new medical colleges in the state.

In a statement, the PMK leader said that, according to a new notification issued by the Commission, new medical colleges equipped with adequate infrastructure could be established in any district of Tamil Nadu.

"Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, and Tenkasi, which do not have government medical colleges, will benefit from the new regulation," he added.

Quoting the new regulation, Anbumani said that additional seats could also be created in the 16 government medical colleges that have been operating with an intake capacity of 100 students for a long time, as well as in the 15 government medical colleges functioning with 150 seats for over five years.

The state witnessed an intense three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant TVK, led by actor Vijay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chennai ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
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