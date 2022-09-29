SEPC holds session on Services Sector Exports Strategy for India@2047

Services Export Promotion Council, an apex trade body set by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on September 29 organised an interactive session to discuss on ‘Transforming Workforce Skill for Services Exports' and ‘Internationalization of Higher Education'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar and other dignitaries were present in the event.

Addressing the session, Goyal shared, “Transforming workforce skills for services exports is key for economic growth. The talent pool that India has to offer is perfect to meet the needs of the world, especially in a post-crisis world. The new NEP has opened the doors for wider engagement with the world…."

“Many developed nations have witnessed growth and innovation with major contributions from our workforce, and our students. As there will be a growth of the knowledge economy we need to strengthen ourselves and compete with the best. We have the capacity and capability to do the same. The services sector has gone above and beyond the $ 300 billion target set for FY’23 and is inching toward achieving $ 350 billion. This shows that as a nation, we are unparalleled in our strengths and knowledge and with key preparations and strengthening the framework of all industries and sectors we can aim for big and bold goals,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Sarkar shared, "…The National Education Policy 2020 envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India into an equitable society, providing high-quality education to all. This aims to position India as a global knowledge superpower. For the same, our collective aim should be dynamic skilling and higher education. We strive to make India a global destination for quality education at affordable costs.”

Sunil H Talati, Chairman, SEPC, said in his welcome address “…The services sector currently contributes 55% of the total exports. By 2023 we aim to reach 75% and internalization of education and skill development is key to witnessing such unprecedented growth. We need to work towards garnering a force that is not just highly educated but also highly employable. Besides this, internalization of education from a trade perspective is essential to increase the influx of overseas students and forex to reach the target of 350 billion export by March 2023.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON