Comprehensive sex education could soon become a part of school education in India. To make this happen, the government on Monday, July 13, informed the Supreme Court that it has agreed to introduce 'comprehensive sex education' in schools/ colleges, as recommended by a committee. The Centre will implement it once the highest court approves it.

Sex-education

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The submission was made before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed that the government has accepted the report, which will be implemented across the country, TOI reported.

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The report has been filed in compliance with the apex court's order to explore ways to prevent an increasing number of cases of minor pregnancy and adolescent love from being criminalised under the Posco Act.

A 26-member national expert committee was appointed by the Central government to examine issues concerning the right to privacy of adolescents engaged in consensual sexual relationships, with particular reference to the Posco Act. The committee was headed by an additional secretary of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

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{{^usCountry}} The experts from TISS, clinical psychologists, representatives from various central ministries, state governments, NCPCR, and NLSA were the panel members. The members suggested that subjects on 'comprehensive sex education' and 'child sexual abuse' be made part of the core syllabus in schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The experts from TISS, clinical psychologists, representatives from various central ministries, state governments, NCPCR, and NLSA were the panel members. The members suggested that subjects on 'comprehensive sex education' and 'child sexual abuse' be made part of the core syllabus in schools. {{/usCountry}}

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They stressed that children should be equipped with age-appropriate knowledge to recognise unsafe situations, understand personal boundaries and seek help when required.

The report has emphasised the need to introduce adolescent education in schools and colleges in alignment with the National Education Policy. It also suggests that Posco awareness should be integrated into adolescent education modules. Also, regular dialogues and workshops may be organised with parents to underscore and sensitise them on adolescent education.

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Further, it recommends that from the primary level onwards, a dedicated expert teacher be assigned, and classes on these topics be held mandatorily for at least 15-20 minutes twice a week. Special meetings should be held for parents, guardians and teachers to inform them about the developmental milestones of children and the importance of sex education.

If approved by the Supreme Court, the recommendations could mark a significant shift in India's school education system by introducing structured, age-appropriate sexuality education as part of the core curriculum.