Singapore to shut schools from Wednesday in coronavirus fight

Singapore will close primary and secondary schools from Wednesday, with students shifting to home-based learning until the term ends on May 28, the education ministry said on Sunday as authorities try to rein in rising coronavirus infections.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number in months.(Representational image)

The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number in months.

"With the sharp increase in the number of community cases, including the spike in unlinked cases today, there is a need to reduce interactions and avoid the risk of large clusters," the education ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

