Home / Education / News / Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issues
news

Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issues

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi University's acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the Delhi government, have been at loggerheads for a few months over grants for payments of salaries.(HT file)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Delhi University's acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.

Delhi University colleges, fully funded by the Delhi government, have been at loggerheads for a few months over grants for payments of salaries.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Vice Chancellor of @UnivofDelhi, to resolve all pending issues, and to plan how Delhi Govt and @UnivofDelhi can collaborate to provide innovative and high-quality Higher Education to the students of Delhi," Sisodia tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university delhi deputy cm sisodia quality education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP