Smartacus 2022, the next chapter of HT School’s robust quizzing fraternity

HT School, a platform where education meets innovation, is committed towards creating an active and flourishing community of quizzers. It began its quizzing journey in January this year with ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day which made it to the the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records as the record holder for ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’.

The resounding success of this quizzing initiative led to the inception of Smartacus 2022, The Hindustan Times National Interschool Quiz which is also expected to create many world records. The Selection round of Smartacus 2022 will be conducted on 15 th August from 2 PM-3 PM as India revels in the glory of 75 years of independence. Registration for Smartacus 2022 is free, and students can register at https://htschool.hindustantimes.com/smartacus till the midnight of August 14, 2022.

Like its predecessor ClassAct 2022, this electrifying quiz contest will also be hosted by celebrated quizmasters Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Mr. Avinash Mudaliar. While Dr. Jayakumar is the quizmaster for well-known national-level quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science among others, Mr. Mudaliar was the quizmaster for the Power of Ideas Print Quiz, Airtel Quiz-o-Mania, Airtel's techQ, and the NTPC Electron Quiz, to name a few.

Apart from quizzing events, HT School has a lot more on offer for budding quizzers. It has created a whole new community for them: Quizverse. This one-of-a-kind platform is exclusively for quizzingenthusiasts to assemble, communicate and learn tricks of the ‘quizzing’ trade. It serves as a training ground for young quiz enthusiasts with captivating quizzes in multiple engrossing formats. The unique platter of Quizverse enables quizzers to stay abreast of current affairs, pick up interesting trivia on a host of topics and much more!

Shedding light on HT School’s quizzing endeavours, Rishabh Vij, Product Lead, HT School, says, “We’re among the very few platforms of the world that provide communities in areas like quizzing, where students can read relevant information for free, interact with their peers to enhance learning, participate in contests, and win prizes that boost confidence. There are also open forums for users to post their questions and queries, and be a part of a knowledge-worthy circle.”

HT School rests on four pillars: Read, Interact, Participate and Win. This vision is reflected in both Quizverse and quizzing initiatives such as Smartacus 2022. This online quiz is open for students of Grades 5–12 nationwide. Children studying in Indian schools overseas are also eligible to participate. It will feature questions on a wide range of topics including history, geography, sports, language and literature, science, arts and entertainment, culture and lifestyle, and general knowledge.

Smartacus 2022 will unfold in 5 rounds: Selection, Prelims, Semi-finals, Finals and the Quizzer of the Year. The hour-long Selection Round will be contested individually and it will comprise 60 questions in MCQ and type-in formats. It will be conducted asynchronously on the Quizizz Platform.

After the Selection round, 16 top-performing schools from each zone —north, south, east and west— will be invited to participate in the Preliminary round based on the scores of their individual participants. The invited schools will create a team of 5 to compete in the Preliminary round, which will follow a knockout format.

The top 4 teams will advance to the Semi-finals, and the top two semi-finalists will make it to the Finale for the coveted Smartacus 2022 trophy. Post the Finale, a Quizzer of the Year will be crowned from among the semi-finalists. This competition will be conducted on Quizizz and comprise 10 questions. In addition to an enviable trophy for the winning school, prizes worth ₹4 lakh are up for grabs!

All participants will also be awarded digital participation certificates.

HT School aims to nurture budding quizzers into quizzing champions by putting the holistic development of students at the forefront. Smartacus 2022 is a step forward in that direction.