Study Abroad: National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2023 registration from Feb 15

Registration for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme will begin on February 15, 2023, as per information shared by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Eligible candidates can submit their forms on nosmsje.gov.in up to March 31.

“The NOS portal will open from 15-02-2023 for a period of 45 days i.e. till 31-03-2023 (Mid night) for submission of online application through the Portal. All the desired candidates are advised to go through the Scheme Guidelines of NOS (SC) 2023-24 before submission of application (Scheme guidelines are available on the portal),” the official notification reads.

NOS is a central sector scheme aimed at facilitating low income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans categories to obtain higher education abroad.

The Scheme provides financial assistance to selected candidates for pursuing Masters level courses and PhD.courses abroad in institutions or universities accredited by government or authorised body of that country.

Each year, 125 fresh scholarships are awarded to eligible candidates.