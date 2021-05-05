Home / Education / News / Summer vacation for all higher education institutions in Odisha from May 5
news

Summer vacation for all higher education institutions in Odisha from May 5

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions across the state from May 5-31.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Summer vacation for all higher education institutions in Odisha from May 5(Representational image)

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions across the state from May 5-31.

In an order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

"All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31.

"Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown/shutdown period falling within the summer vacation," it said.

However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars, will be held on the scheduled dates, the order said.

The 14-day statewide lockdown will begin from May 5.

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions across the state from May 5-31.

In an order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

"All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31.

"Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown/shutdown period falling within the summer vacation," it said.

However, pre-scheduled viva-voce/interview of PhD and other research scholars, will be held on the scheduled dates, the order said.

The 14-day statewide lockdown will begin from May 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
institution of higher education summer vacation education
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP