SVKM announces Mastermind Career Fair 2023

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) on Monday announced that it is launching Mastermind, an initiative to help students choose the right career path.

Experts from institutions like SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Mithibai College of Arts and Chauhan Institute of Sciences, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Shri Bhagubhai Mafatlal Polytechnic, have been brought together for the career fair, the institute said.

“Mastermind is designed mainly to provide students of Std. XI and XII with detailed information about the various undergraduate programs offered by SVKM. The event will cover a wide range of streams, including Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Interior-Environment & Design, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Branding & Advertising, Economics, Liberal Arts, Music, Hospitality, Law, and Design (Humanising Technology). The fair also caters to students who are desires of pursuing Post Graduate or Higher studies,” the institute said in a statement.

The event will be held on April 16 at BJ Hall, VL Mehta Road, Vile Parle (West), from 9 am to 5 pm. This is an walk in event and pre-registration is not required.

SVKM said participants can interact with subject experts about their future and career opportunities in the event.

They can get detailed information about various streams including Engineering & Technology Management, Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Information technology, Computer Science, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, Civil Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design (Humanising Technology), Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding, Advertising, it added.

