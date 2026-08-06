Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 was presented by state finance minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday, August 5. This is the first budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for 2026-27.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2026: ₹52,920 crore allocated to school education, higher education department- check list here (Hindustan Times)

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The state budget sets a target for the state to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 and emphasises regional development, job creation, and infrastructure investment, among others.

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“This government is committed to making the necessary social, economic and human capital investments in Tamil Nadu which has for many years been a leading state on socio-economic indicators in India into a poverty free, prosperous state that offers equal opportunity to all and upholds social justice as well as to propel the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by the year 2036,” Wilson said in the budget speech.

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{{^usCountry}} The education sector received a major allocation. The state has allocated ₹44,527 crore for the School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department. The budget includes several projects. The list is given here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education sector received a major allocation. The state has allocated ₹44,527 crore for the School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department. The budget includes several projects. The list is given here. {{/usCountry}}

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What allocations were made in the education sector

1. The budget has allocated ₹139 crore for setting up the 'Super Clean, Super Campus' scheme for 10,000 schools. Under the plan, daily cleaning, maintenance of drinking water facilities and toilets and security would be ensured in 10,000 schools. This program also aims to provide round-the-clock protection and consistent maintenance for facilities such as restrooms and drinking water systems.

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2. The state government has allocated ₹125 crore for setting up Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model schools for rural students and modernisation of other government schools. The schools will provide free education, accommodation and healthcare to students from Classes IX to XII.

3. A total of ₹2000 crore has been allocated for providing bicycles to school children and the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme’ to equip college students with essential digital learning tools. Under the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme', the state government will provide laptops to college students to enhance their digital learning capabilities and academic resources.

4. As per the ANI report, ₹300 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of 3,734 state-run schools.

5. The state government proposed establishing a Special Law College in Madurai and five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state at an estimated cost of ₹90 crore.

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Other than this, the TMK has allocated ₹1,300 crore to fund two key women's welfare schemes announced in the run-up to the last assembly elections. Out of the total allocated amount, ₹812 crore has been allocated for ‘Annan’s Seer’ scheme. In this scheme, an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree will be given to the bride on the wedding day, and ₹560 crore has been set aside for the gold ring schemes for babies born in government hospitals.

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On August 6, Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth will present the state's Agriculture Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly.