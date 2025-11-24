Edit Profile
    School Leave Today: Tamil Nadu schools closed in several districts due to heavy rain

    Schools in several districts in Tamil Nadu have been closed due to heavy rain in those areas. 

    Published on: Nov 24, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Several districts in Tamil Nadu have announced a school holiday on Monday due to the heavy rain forecast.

    Tamil Nadu schools closed in several districts due to heavy rain (Representative image)
    Tamil Nadu schools closed in several districts due to heavy rain (Representative image)

    As per the Hindu report, District Collector of Kallakurichi district, M.S. Prasanth, has announced a school holiday. Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon has also declared schools to remain closed for one day due to heavy rain.

    Similarly, Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam has also announced school holiday on Monday due to heavy rain.

    In addition to these, schools will remain closed in Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, and Karur districts in the state.

    According to a recent IMD post on its X handle, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated places in the Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as in the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. However, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Coimbatore, Kallakurichy, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Viluppuram, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamilnadu

    recommendedIcon
