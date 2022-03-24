TANCET 2022: Anna University releases exam dates, registration begins soon

Anna University has released TANCET 2022 exam dates. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 in the state. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

The examination for MCA and MBA course will be conducted on May 14, 2022 and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan course exam will be conducted on May 15, 2022. The TANCET exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The registration process will begin soon on the official website. The dates have not been released yet. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

TANCET 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applications for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2022-2023.

