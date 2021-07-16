Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teachers are ambassadors of innovation: Education Minister

"Teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. We aim to make our teachers, change-agents and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, July 16, in the launch event of 'School Innovation Ambassador Training Program'.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 03:57 PM IST
(File photo)

The program has been launched for 50,000 school teachers. This is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, CBSE and AICTE.

Expressing his gratitude that the Education Ministry has launched its new initiative in collaboration with Tribal Affairs Ministry, Arjun Munda said, this will give wings to the creativity of the children and provide a platform so that they can give something new to the world with their ideas.

The innovative and one-of-its-kind online training program for school teachers, it aims at training 50,000 School Teachers on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, IPR, Design Thinking, Product development, Idea generation, among others.

Arjun Munda said that through this unique capacity building programme for teachers, prominence has been given to development of creativity, collaboration , critical thinking and communication skills among children and the integration of Eklavya Schools into the entire programme is a big step in this direction for the meaningful development of tribal children.

