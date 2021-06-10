Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Technical education department to clear status on exam soon
news

Technical education department to clear status on exam soon

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department will issue elaborate guidelines on status of examinations in 2-3 days, an official said after several engineering, pharma and management students took to social media expressing their grievance over suspense on the issue.
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Technical education department to clear status on exam soon

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department will issue elaborate guidelines on status of examinations in 2-3 days, an official said after several engineering, pharma and management students took to social media expressing their grievance over suspense on the issue.

"It will be decided very shortly .. most likely we will be able to come up with our action plan within 2-3 days. The online exam for the final year B Tech students unlikely before mid July while for first year students, most likely it will be in August," said Alok Kumar, technical education secretary.

Kumar who is also secretary to chief minister said, "As of now we will try to hold online exams for all students. The examination will be objective type only." In the mean time, the department staff are working on to develop a software so that it may work in all types of devices and processors and students are able to write examination from their home with esse. Now students need to prepare for the exam."

After the state higher education department has announced their plan on how to ptomote the undergraduate and postgraduate students to next level, engineering students are upset as technical education department has not taken a call on the issue as yet.

The state government on Tuesday decided to promote all first-year and first semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate levels enrolled in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh without exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Now the first year students of B Tech, B Pharma are also demanding that they too should be promoted to next class without exams.

Kumar in a tweet said, "I hope all 18+ students of various techincal and non-techincal institutes are trying to get themselves vaccinated. The state government is trying to vaccinate more than 1 Cr people this month and double it by next month."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh education
TRENDING NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people

Official uses fiberglass stick to rescue bear tangled in power pole wires

23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP