Technical education department to clear status on exam soon

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department will issue elaborate guidelines on status of examinations in 2-3 days, an official said after several engineering, pharma and management students took to social media expressing their grievance over suspense on the issue.

"It will be decided very shortly .. most likely we will be able to come up with our action plan within 2-3 days. The online exam for the final year B Tech students unlikely before mid July while for first year students, most likely it will be in August," said Alok Kumar, technical education secretary.

Kumar who is also secretary to chief minister said, "As of now we will try to hold online exams for all students. The examination will be objective type only." In the mean time, the department staff are working on to develop a software so that it may work in all types of devices and processors and students are able to write examination from their home with esse. Now students need to prepare for the exam."

After the state higher education department has announced their plan on how to ptomote the undergraduate and postgraduate students to next level, engineering students are upset as technical education department has not taken a call on the issue as yet.

The state government on Tuesday decided to promote all first-year and first semester students of the undergraduate and postgraduate levels enrolled in universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh without exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Now the first year students of B Tech, B Pharma are also demanding that they too should be promoted to next class without exams.

Kumar in a tweet said, "I hope all 18+ students of various techincal and non-techincal institutes are trying to get themselves vaccinated. The state government is trying to vaccinate more than 1 Cr people this month and double it by next month."