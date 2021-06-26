Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME
news

Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME

In a solemn convocation ceremony with COVID-19 protocols in place, as many as 24 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course were conferred with their engineering degrees at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Friday.
ANI | , Secunderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Telangana: 24 Army officers graduate as engineers from MCEME(File photo)

In a solemn convocation ceremony with COVID-19 protocols in place, as many as 24 officers of the Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course were conferred with their engineering degrees at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Friday.

Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan congratulated the graduating officers with special compliments to all the award winners.

He motivated the graduating officers to always lead ethically, professionally, and with the courage of conviction.

"Graduation is the stepping stone for your knowledge and I would expect the officers to meet the aspirations of the Indian Army with astute and meticulous engineering support and innovative solutions, regardless of all adversities," the Lieutenant General asserted.

Lt Akshaydeep Dwivedi was awarded DGEME Gold Medal for overall first in the merit of TES-35 Course, and Lt Shubham Anandrao was awarded GOC-in-C, Army Training Command trophy and book prize for best all-round student officer of TES-35 Course.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army education covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Alert RPF employee saves elderly person from being crushed under train in Mumbai

‘Very good boy’: People love this video of a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji

Photographer captures proposal, takes Twitter’s help to track down couple

Real life marine creatures or sculptures: Museum’s post mesmerises people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP