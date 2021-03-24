Home / Education / News / Those residing in 'Containment Zone' at MIT Karnataka to be tested for COVID
news

Those residing in 'Containment Zone' at MIT Karnataka to be tested for COVID

"All those residing in 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Campus to be tested for COVID-19," said the director.
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Photo)

All people residing in the 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology at Manipal Campus to be tested for COVID-19, informed the director of the institute, D Srikanth Rao on Tuesday.

"All those residing in 'Containment Zone' at Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Campus to be tested for COVID-19," said the director.

Yesterday, Udupi District Health Officer, Dr Sudhir Chandra Sooda said, "45 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday among students and contacts, taking the total cases in Manipal Institute of Technology (in Manipal) campus, to 299. A total of 5800 students quarantined on campus."

On March 18, the Campus of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manipal was declared as a containment zone by the Udipi administration after 59 people tested Covid-19 positive over the past few days.

"Six States- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu- are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases (40,715) reported in the last 24 hours," read the release by the Union Health Ministry today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre

Pokhriyal pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on 'Shaheed Diwas'

DUTA protests at VC office against 'pattern of assistance'

India, Afghanistan to share experience, expertise in public service recruitment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka covid-19 containment zone
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP