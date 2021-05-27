Home / Education / News / TN CM directs recording of online classes to prevent sexual harassment
TN CM directs recording of online classes to prevent sexual harassment

With a case of sexual harassment of school students during online classes coming to light in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday issued a slew of directives to authorities to regulate and streamline the virtual mode of teaching. This included recording of online classes by the school management concerned and its periodical review by a committee comprising members from the institution as well as the Parents Teachers Association.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:06 AM IST
TN CM directs recording of online classes to prevent sexual harassment(PTI Photo)

Stalin held a review meeting in this connection,in the wake of the arrest of a teacher of a well-known CBSE school here for alleged sexual harassment of girls by sending lewd messages.

The allegations from social media posts indicated that the accountancy teacher had been targeting girls in classes 11 and 12 for quite some time in physical classes ahead of the start of the first wave of the coronavirus last year and during virtual classes following the outbreak of pandemic.

According to an official release, Stalin directed framing guidelines by a committee of officials to prevent sexual harassment in online education within a week.

Taking action against violators under POCSO Act and starting a helpline for students were the other directions.

The chief minister also directed the Cyber Crime wing of the police to expeditiously solve complaints and without affecting the students concerned, it said, adding, SP level official should deal with such plaints.

The review meeting was held in the backdrop of certain "unwanted incidents," and that such events should not recur in school and colleges, vis-a-vis online education, the release said.

