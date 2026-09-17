The Tripura government has launched a state-level initiative, aimed at introducing AI to school students and building a future-ready generation equipped with emerging technology and skills, an official said on Thursday.

Tripura launches initiative to bring AI learning to govt school students

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The 'AI Utsav – Skill Competition 2026' will provide students of classes VI to XII from government schools across all eight districts of the northeastern state access to free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

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SIDH is the national digital skilling platform of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

"Around 1,920 government schools having classes VI to XII are proposed to be covered under the initiative," said Skill Development Director Pradeep Krishnaraj.

After successful completion, students will be able to download a national certificate from the Skill India Digital Hub, giving them early exposure to Artificial Intelligence along with formal recognition of their learning, he said.

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According to him, through 'AI Utsav–Skill Competition 2026', the state aims to encourage students to understand emerging technologies from an early age, develop digital confidence and prepare themselves for the skills required in a rapidly evolving technology-driven world.

Meanwhile, the state has already started a comprehensive framework for the India Skills Competition, which has been developed in alignment with the world skills ecosystem to establish a structured mechanism for identifying, training and preparing talented youths.

Under the framework, the state has identified 26 skill areas, such as graphic design technology, software application development, mobile applications development, web and automobile technologies, cloud computing, and cyber security.

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Other skill areas also include Industry 4.0, electronics, electrical installations, digital construction, ICT network infrastructure and mechanical engineering CAD.

Designated institutes, including National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), MSME Tool Room & Training Centre and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Agartala will provide end-to-end support for assigned skills, including screening, training, mentoring and preparation of candidates.