Tripura to promote students of classes 1 to 4, 6 and 7 without exams

The Tripura government will promote all students from Class 1 to 4 and Class 6 and 7 without examinations this year.

"We have decided to promote students from Class 1 to 4, 6 and 7 to next classes except Classes 5 and 8. But the students need to sit for their examinations after opening of schools if the situation becomes normal. The exams would be held to evaluate their educational loss in the Covid-19 pandemic", said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Regarding Class 5 and 8, Nath said that they would send the matter for approval from the state cabinet and for Class 9 and 11 examinations, decisions would be taken following discussions with the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.

The summer vacations in schools have been extended till June 6 due to the pandemic.

The government also decided to declare 20 different schools across the state as specified category schools, where students from any corner of the state could access scope to study only after they clear screening tests and lottery system.

Selection of teachers and headmasters for these schools would be made through special recruitment exams.