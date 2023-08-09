TSSC and Ericsson set up Centre of Excellence at DSEU to upskill students on emerging technologies

Telecom Sector Skill Council and Ericsson set up Center of Excellence (CoE) at Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Wednesday, August 9. The Centre will upgrade the students with emerging technologies along with job placements post the completion of the selected module by the student.

Nitin Bansal, Ericsson India MD along with a student during the Center of Excellence launch at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

As per a press statement issued by Ericsson, at this Centre around 300 students will receive training in the first year of the course. The modules that are being offered by the organization to the students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and for IOT Devices/Systems as well as line assembly of telecom products. Along with the practical trainings, the theory lessons will also be taught to the students at CoE.

Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council at the event said, “TSSC is on a mission to enhance the baseline skills for telecom professionals and aspirants across India. With the invaluable support of Ericsson, we have been able to establish a first-of-its kind Centre of Excellence for telecom in Delhi towards fulfilling this objective. The CoE is designed to maximize the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development. We are standing at the beginnings of a new India and look forward to develop the potential of our great nation’s youth”, read the press release.

At the event, Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said “This initiative will help bridge skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India. Industry - Academia partnerships will go a long way in fulfilling the skill gaps in the sector as well as creating a skilled workforce that will boost the telecom eco-system in the country and ensure the build out of a strong digital infrastructure in the country. Ericsson has been a partner to India’s telecommunication sector for over 120 years and this CoE is another example of our unwavering commitment.”

Apart from this initiative, Ericsson’s educational initiatives in India also include providing financial support to hundreds of meritorious girls from underprivileged sections of society who are pursuing technical education.

