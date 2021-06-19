Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UGC Academic Job portal launched for NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates
news

UGC Academic Job portal launched for NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates

UGC Academic Job portal has been launched for NET, SET and Ph.D qualified candidates. This portal will help them to get a suitable job in universities, colleges or to other employers.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:33 PM IST
UGC Academic Job portal launched for NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates(HT file photo)

University Grants Commission has launched an academic job portal for NET, SET and PH.D qualified candidates. This job portal will help the candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities or colleges and also to other employers for securing a suitable job. Candidates who want to avail the facilities of the portal will have register and create their profile online.

Candidates who have qualified NET, SET and PH.D can visit the official site of UGC Job portal on ugc.ac.in/jobportal and register themselves.

As per the statement released by the Commission, the Academic job portal facilitates the employers to search and browse academic profile of candidates available on this portal. The portal also facilitates employers to register and post the job vacancies on this portal so that candidates can apply against the vacancies.

Moreover, the Commission is also in the process to upgrade the job portal with the inclusion of Non-Teaching vacancies and is also keen to add some new features. The upgraded portal shall also be working for candidates and employers soon.

UGC has further requested the employers to upload their job vacancies on the academic job portal which will help this emanating the information to the eligible candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc university grants commission education
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP