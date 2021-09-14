UGC debars GITAM, Andhra Pradesh from offering ODL, online courses for 1 year

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Andhra Pradesh has been banned for one year from offering courses in open and distance learning and online learning mode, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said in a notice dated September 13.

The reason, the Commission said, is that the institute has not adhered to the regulations set for ODL and online programmes and has been admitting students in violations of provisions of previous and current regulations.

“Therefore, the Commission has taken a serious view on the violations and decided in its 551st meeting held on July 1 to debar or ban the institute from offering ODL and online programme for one year,” the UGC has said.

As per this, the institute can not admit students under these programmes for a period of one year.

“Therefore, general public is advised not to take admission in any course or programme of GITAM, Andhra Pradesh through distance education and online mode for next one year, 2021-2022,” UGC has informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON