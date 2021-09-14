Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / UGC debars GITAM, Andhra Pradesh from offering ODL, online courses for 1 year
news

UGC debars GITAM, Andhra Pradesh from offering ODL, online courses for 1 year

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Andhra Pradesh has been banned for one year from offering courses in open and distance learning and online learning mode, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said in a notice dated September 13.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:06 PM IST
UGC building.(HT file)

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Andhra Pradesh has been banned for one year from offering courses in open and distance learning and online learning mode, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said in a notice dated September 13.

The reason, the Commission said, is that the institute has not adhered to the regulations set for ODL and online programmes and has been admitting students in violations of provisions of previous and current regulations.

“Therefore, the Commission has taken a serious view on the violations and decided in its 551st meeting held on July 1 to debar or ban the institute from offering ODL and online programme for one year,” the UGC has said.

As per this, the institute can not admit students under these programmes for a period of one year.

“Therefore, general public is advised not to take admission in any course or programme of GITAM, Andhra Pradesh through distance education and online mode for next one year, 2021-2022,” UGC has informed.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc approval
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Candidate among 8 held by Jaipur Police for cheating in NEET exam

MP to soon start recruitment for 1 lakh posts: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New university in Aligarh to be named after freedom fighter

NEET UG: TN assembly adopts bill to exempt state from medical entrance test    
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP