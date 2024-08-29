UGC invites participation in undertaking research works in official statistics, details inside

University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notification is inviting the participation of interested individuals in undertaking research works in official statistics. UGC requested the HEls to share information among researchers, students and faculty students to make use of the official statistics released by MoSPI and other Ministries/Departments of Central and State/UT governments (File)

“The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has the responsibility for estimating and publishing various official statistics such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI), Index of Industrial Production (IP) etc. MoSPI also carries out large-scale sample surveys in the country. All the statistical products, reports, and unit-level data from the surveys are accessible on the ministry's website (mospi.gov.in). It has recently introduced the eSankhyiki portal. This portal is created to offer real-time data for planners, policy-makers, researchers, and the general public. It functions as a comprehensive data management and sharing system, making the dissemination of official statistics in the country more efficient,” mentioned the official notification.

Briefing about the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), UGC in its official notice informed that the ministry has a component for Grant-in-Aid to promote research studies/seminars/conferences/workshops in official statistics.

UGC requested the Higher Education Institutions (HEls) to share information among researchers, students and faculty students to make use of the official statistics released by MoSPI and other Ministries/Departments of Central and State/UT governments and also share the information regarding the summer internships offered to postgraduates/research students for promoting research work in the development and improvement of official statistics.

