Union Education Minister to virtually meet VCs of Central Universities today

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be virtually meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities on Friday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
As per the Education Ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan has been meeting the Vice Chancellors of different universities during the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities' Vice-Chancellors in a group.(File Photo)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be virtually meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of 45 Central Universities on Friday.

As per the Education Ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan has been meeting the Vice Chancellors of different universities during the last month, but this will be the first formal meeting of the Education Minister with the Central Universities' Vice-Chancellors in a group.

"Union Education Minister Pradhan will discuss important issues like Implementation of National Education Policy 2020, Steps to fill up the backlog vacancies of teachers of SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories, Celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', Open and On-line Education, Start of Academic Session 2021-22," Education Ministry stated.

Pradhan will also chair a meeting with the Directors of IITs virtually on Friday from the Ministry.

