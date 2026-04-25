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Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides

Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 12:34 am IST
PTI |
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Kurukshetra, Amid four student suicides in two months in NIT-Kurukshetra, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education, Vineet Joshi, visited the institute to review the ongoing concerns.

Union education ministry official visits NIT-Kurukshetra amid concerns over student suicides

During his visit on Friday, Joshi held a detailed meeting with officials from the institute as well as representatives of the district administration. He said that discussions are being held with students and teachers to understand the situation.

The visit comes in the backdrop of recent incidents on campus that have drawn attention from the central ministry.

Notably, the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in the past two months, besides a case of a first-year B.Tech student of the institute allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Joshi was accompanied by Tejaswini Anantkumar, chairperson of the Board of Governors, NIT, Saumya Gupta, joint secretary, Ministry of Education , Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary, MOE, and Heera Lal, deputy secretary, MOE.

Earlier, the Haryana Human Rights Commission, after taking suo motu cognisance of a recent news report published on April 19, has initiated a detailed inquiry into the recent cases of suicide at NIT-Kurukshetra, while stressing that educational institutions are responsible not only for academics but also for the physical and mental well-being of students.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kurukshetra department of higher education ministry of education
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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