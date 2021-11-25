Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union law minister to launch online course on Indian Constitution today

Kiren Rijiju will launch an online course on the Indian Constitution today at Bhim Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), 15, Janpath, New Delhi today.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju will launch an online course on the Indian Constitution today at Bhim Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), 15, Janpath, New Delhi in collaboration with National Academy of Legal Studies & Research (NALSAR), University of Law. The course will be launched on the eve of  ‘Constitution Day’.

The registration for this course is free of cost. However, for those who wish to obtain a Certificate of Appreciation or Certificate of Merit, a token fee of 100 will be charged, as per an official statement.

“Keeping in view the essence of the Online Course, the occasion shall also see widespread and enthusiastic participation of students, faculty and top functionaries of the leading Law universities of India,” the statement adds.

After enrolling, candidates can learn about the text of the Constitution and leading cases, identify the fundamental policy choices incorporated in the Constitution, examine the historical evolution and understand the post-independence constitutional journey, through a series of 15 conceptual videos. 

The online course will be available on the website legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in.

SPS Baghel, Minister for State for Law and Justice; Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs and Secretaries of the Legislative Department, Department of Justice along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Law & Justice and Prof. (Dr) Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law will also be present in the launch event.

 

