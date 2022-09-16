UniSearch, study abroad solutions company, launched in India

UniSearch, an Australia-based study abroad solutions company has announced its launch in India. The AI Powered platform will be a one-stop solution for Indian students planning to study abroad, the company said in a press release issued on Friday.

Through predictive analytics and algorithm-driven systems and a blended approach to the market, UniSearch develops personal one-to-one relationships with students, universities, and their network of dedicated counselors and mentors, covering all the bases of study abroad through a single all-inclusive platform, the company said in the press release.

Addressing the launch event on Thursday, Ashraf Haq, founder of UniSearch, said, “India is one of the most important markets in the world when it comes to Outbound education and as more and more new student markets emerge, I believe the existing markets need to evolve".

"Indian students will find UniSearch to be the one-stop platform for all their questions and needs while deciding which University or country to go to for higher education, he added.

Ms Soni Khanna, Head - Global Engagement, UniSearch, said "UniSearch brings together universities and institutions from major study abroad destinations to a single place simplifying the process of going through hundreds of options."