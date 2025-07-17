University of Southampton opens campus in Delhi-NCR, to offer programmes in 5 fields

The University of Southampton on Wednesday inaugurated its new campus in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries were present at the event. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries at the launch event(Handout)

The university is the first international institution to open a campus in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and licensed by the University Grants Commission.

The University of Southampton Delhi-NCR campus will initially offer undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in Business Management, Accounting and Finance, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, and International Management. The first cohort of around 150 students will take up their places in August.

The university, in a press release, said it plans to enrol up to 5,000 students every year by 2035.

Graduates from this campus will receive the same University of Southampton qualification as they do in the UK, which holds strong international recognition and is valued by employers and academic institutions, said Professor Andrew Atherton, the University of Southampton’s Vice-President of International and Engagement.

“The University of Southampton Delhi will support the development of a work-ready, globally competitive workforce as India continues to emerge as a global leader in research, innovation and enterprise."

University of Southampton Vice-Chancellor, Mark E. Smith, said: “The University of Southampton Delhi offers Indian students the chance to earn a world-class degree at a university that is renowned for its excellence in teaching, global research and strong connections with business and industry.

“Our Delhi campus builds on our long-standing relationship with India and fulfils our ambition to become a truly global institution, connecting students from around the world through Southampton’s ability to deliver outstanding education and world-leading research with the power to transform lives.”

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “Congratulations to the University of Southampton on their launch, the first international university to open a comprehensive campus in India under UGC regulations.

Alison Barrett, Country Director India, British Council, said: “Congratulations to the University of Southampton on the opening of its campus in Delhi NCR.

“This is a remarkable milestone in India–UK bilateral relations and a testament to the transformative impact of educational partnerships. By bringing world-class academic excellence, an industry-aligned curriculum, and globally renowned faculty, this campus will provide global exposure and opportunity for students right here in India."

The university said the campus's location is close to influential businesses and features facilities like a student hub, library, and IT laboratories. It added that students will also benefit from links to leading firms such as Deloitte India, Comviva, and Investec, with internships and graduate placement schemes already in place.