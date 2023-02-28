UP Board Annual Exams 2023: Classes 1 to 8 exam begins March 20, notice here

Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad will conduct UP Board Annual Exam 2023 for classes 1 to 8. The annual examination for classes 1 to 8 will begin on March 20, 2023 and will end on March 24, 2023 in the state at various exam centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the annual examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

The Class 1 annual exam will be conducted in the verbal mode and exams for Class 2 to 8 will be conducted in both oral and verbal mode. The examination will be conducted for 50 marks for all classes.

The question paper will be prepared on March 3, 2023 and the question papers will be distributed to the respective schools on March 18, 2023. The evaluation process after the examination is over will begin on March 26 and will end on March 30, 2023. The result for the same will be declared on March 31, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON