UP Board Annual Exams 2023: Classes 1 to 8 exam begins March 20, notice here

UP Board Annual Exams 2023: Classes 1 to 8 exam begins March 20, notice here

Published on Feb 28, 2023 03:01 PM IST

UP Board Annual Exams 2023 for classes 1 to 8 will begin on March 20, 2023. Candidates can check the complete d

This decision came out of a meeting between education and police officials. We have noticed some incidents in the last four to five years, such as rumours of question papers going viral on mobile phones. As this exam is an important phase in the life of a student, parents and society keep a close eye on this exam. (StockPic)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad will conduct UP Board Annual Exam 2023 for classes 1 to 8. The annual examination for classes 1 to 8 will begin on March 20, 2023 and will end on March 24, 2023 in the state at various exam centre.

As per the official notice, the annual examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

The Class 1 annual exam will be conducted in the verbal mode and exams for Class 2 to 8 will be conducted in both oral and verbal mode. The examination will be conducted for 50 marks for all classes.

The question paper will be prepared on March 3, 2023 and the question papers will be distributed to the respective schools on March 18, 2023. The evaluation process after the examination is over will begin on March 26 and will end on March 30, 2023. The result for the same will be declared on March 31, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad.

