Home / Education / News / UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4
news

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Only around five states have decided to open up schools, and almost all of them will allow only students from senior classes to attend.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.

Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the fresh directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence here.

The CM has directed the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4, an official spokesperson said, adding that it has been ordered to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is followed for other classes.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination.

He said the vaccination should be conducted as per the guidelines and priority decided by the Centre and added that government employees who are to be inoculated should be allowed an off on the day they get the jab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pokhriyal inaugurates 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness' at IIM Jammu

Delhi Board of School Education's general body conducts first meeting

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer learning opportunities related to space

Nepal shuts all schools, colleges for 4 days over pollution

The CM said similar arrangements for leave for private-sector workers should also be made.

He asked the officials to step up testing with a focus on old-age homes, orphanages, residential schools and other such places.

Adityanath said the dedicated COVID hospitals set up earlier should be reactivated.

The state reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,800, while 918 new cases took the infection tally to 6,15,996.

Four deaths were reported from Lucknow, two from Kanpur and one each from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao and Auraiya, a health bulletin issued here said. The bulletin said the state has so far tested over 3.47 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,519 on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up schools govt-run english medium schools in up cm yogi adityanath coronavirus covid19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP